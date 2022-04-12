Judge bans Johnny Depp, Amber Heard from giving autographs, selfies during trial

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard are not allowed to interact with their fans outside court while attending their defamation trial in Virginia, judge declared.

While the jury was selected to hear the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s explosive defamation lawsuit against ex-wife on Monday, a judge has banned both the parties from giving autographs and clicking pictures with fans, who have gathered outside the court to catch a glimpse of the pair.

Giving the ruling, judge Penney Azcarate warned that she did not want the trial, taking place in Virginia, to become a circus, as dozens of supporters have gathered outside the court.

The trial for the million-dollar defamation case — which is being broadcast live by Court TV — has already attracted fans of Depp, holding signs like ‘Justice for Johnny.’

Opening statements for the latest trial have begun today (Tuesday). The trial, which is expected to last about six weeks, began from a complaint filed in 2019 by Depp, who alleges Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 about surviving domestic abuse.

The Tourist actor has asked for £38.4 million in damages.

Along with domestic abuse experts and forensic experts, renowned figures including, actor Paul Bettany, James Franco and Elon Musk will be part of the trial as witnesses.