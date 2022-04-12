Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears after she announced her pregnancy news

Paris Hilton was quick to shower love on Britney Spears after she announced her pregnancy news on her social media.

The Toxic singer revealed she is expecting a baby with Sam Asghari in an Instagram post as she explained being confused with her weight gain.

Britney wrote, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’”

“So I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby,” added the singer.

The Stars Are Blind singer rushed to congratulate her friend on the delightful news.

Paris commented, “Congratulations sis!! I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!!”

American plus-size model Tess Holliday also dropped a comment for the 40-year-old singer. She wrote, "Omgggggggg so happy for you!!!!"

Actor Chloe Bailey, models Brooks Nader and Gizele Oliveira were among others to celebrate the pop star's good news.

Britney is already a mother to two sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.