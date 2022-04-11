Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no celeb friends’, claims royal expert

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of becoming extremely reclusive since their move to the US, with no ‘celeb friends’ around them either, according to a royal expert.

Royal write Daniela Elser’s comments come after Harry and Meghan were snubbed by David and Victoria Beckham at their son Brooklyn Beckham’s weekend wedding with Nicola Pelts. Prince William and Kate Middleton were, however, invited.

While many say that it is the ‘social snub of the year’, Elser believes it is not the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan have been left off important lists since their move to the US.

Writing for News.com.au, Elser said: “This latest Sussex-free event comes after rumours circulated earlier this year that we would see Harry and/or Meghan on the Oscars stage presenting an award, a glittering moment which obviously did not come to pass.”

She went on to further point out: “Nor were the Montecito-based royal expats on the red carpet for the Met Gala in New York or on Martha’s Vineyard for President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday last year.”

Elser shared that she actually believes that Harry and Meghan are the ones snubbing major events for “a night in”.

She continued: “However, for whatever reason, what is notable about the Sussexes is, since quitting the UK to talk about making content, how restrained their social life has been.”