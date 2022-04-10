'The Kardashians' preview reveals Khloe Kardashian's lavish backyard: pics

The Kardashians' latest preview gave fans a glimpse into Khloe Kardashian’s luxurious mega-mansion and cosy backyard.

Taking to Instagram, Hulu dropped a preview of the much-anticipated reality show, which is set to premiere on April 14.

The short clip was filled with engaging scenes of drama-filled series; however, fans were left jaw-dropped to see the 37-year-old showing off her lavish house which is just a few steps away from Kris Jenner’s place.

Photo Credit: X17Online.com

Dressed up in a casual white top and blue jeans, Kloe looked gorgeous standing beside the cosy swimming pool.

The camera spun further to capture picnic tables set up in the garden.

Recently the Good American founder clapped back at trolls that she usually carries her daughter True.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there are tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe,” she said.