Harry, Meghan accused of 'using' Invictus Games to create 'reality show' about royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called 'self-absorbed' for rejecting UK visit.

Royal editor, Russell Myers notes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost respect in the eyes of the public for snubbing the royal family at Prince Philip memorial.

He wrote on Twitter: “Harry and Meghan’s decision to travel to The Hague for the Invictus Games has “raised eyebrows” among the royal family, amid the Duke of Sussex’s claim he can not travel to the UK with Meghan or their children as it is “too dangerous”.”

The Sussexes, however, are thrilled to travel to Netherlands for Invictus Games. Harry declined to go to UK over 'security' reasons, adding that he does not feel safe bringing his wife and kids Archie and Lili to the country.

Ken Wharfe, a former royal protection officer, gave his two cents about Harry's argument: “I’m baffled about why Harry thinks he would be safer in the Netherlands than the UK.

“He would have travelled to his grandfather’s memorial service with his brother or father and received protection from the Met.

“It’s not like he would have been turning up at Westminster Abbey on a bike.

“It is more of a risk to go to Holland to support a charity with a military link than coming to London last week.”

Responding to Mr Mayers tweet, one user commented: “Meghan & Harry skipped the memorial [because] they would've been small fish in a big sea of monarchs & royalty.

“With Invictus, there's no competition & they can pretend they are the monarchs," added another.

“Harry & Meghan are using Invictus veterans to make a reality TV show about themselves. How utterly self-absorbed," wrote a third.