Prince Harry planning ‘targeted strike’ against ‘step mother’ Camilla in memoir

Experts warn it is ‘highly likely’ Prince Harry will want to attack Camilla with ‘full force’ in his upcoming memoir.

This news has been revealed by Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown and in her interview with The Sun.

There she spoke of Prince Harry’s probable plans for the memoir and admitted that he will probably stick to ‘attacking his step mother’ Camilla.

Ms Brown was quoted saying, “Harry's not going to go after The Queen, she's sacrosanct. And he probably won't go after Kate, who he's very fond of.”

“But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William,” she went on to hypothesize.

Before concluding he also pointed out just ‘how damaging’ the memoir may be and admitted that it may even be worse than the Oprah tell-all.

That's nothing compared to how furious he's going to be when this book comes out,” she admitted.

This claim comes just shortly after it was reported that while Prince William has accepted Camilla’s future role as Queen consort, “Harry, on the other hand, can't stand Camilla. He doesn't want Camilla to be queen,”