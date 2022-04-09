Jennifer Garner stuns onlookers with her million- dollar smile in throwback photo

Jennifer Garner left fans swooning with a major throwback photo.
Jennifer’s dimpled smile can leave anyone spellbound. It is a treat to the eyes to see her flaunt those dimples.
Recently, the Yes Day actress shared an adorable snap from her childhood where she could be seen sitting on the chair and flashes her million-dollar dimpled smile for the camera.
“Casual #tbt”, she captioned the post.
The adorable photo prompted fans to express how adorable cute the star looked.
