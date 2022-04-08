Pete Davidson avoids joining Kim Kardashian on red carpet for THIS reason

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s appearance at The Kardashians premiere turned around all heads however the Saturday Night Live star skipped on posing with his ladylove on the red carpet.
During her conversation with E! News at the event, the Skims founder dished out the real reason she was posing for the camera solo.
"No... He's here to support me and it's my thing. I don't think it's his thing to be all out here with me,” the 41-year-old shared.
"So I'm just so happy he's here to support,” she added.
Kardashian also talked about her thoughts on the comedian’s appearance on the upcoming reality show.
“I wanted to make sure that we were going to be… I didn't just want to meet someone, go on a date and talk about it on the show," the mogul said.
"I definitely waited,” she added.
