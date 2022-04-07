Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian planning something big?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's recent moves suggest as they are quite serious about their relationship and planning something big for future.

Pete and Kim are all set to take their relationship to the next level and meeting with each other's loved ones to before taking any decision.

The 41-year-old Kardashians star and SNL comedian, 28, are still going strong after dating rumors first started swirling back in October 2021, and it turns out they don't plan on slowing down any time soon.

The update comes in light of Kim's ongoing divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, who made waves online for repeatedly attacking Davidson across various social media platforms.

The loved-up pair's fans and friends believe that the two are ready to make big announcement about their relationship as they are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created.

After months of romantic outings, Kim made her relationship with Pete Instagram official in March. She included a series of loved-up snaps.

Kim Kardashian has finally introduced her boyfriend Pete Davidson to the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West after nearly six months of their romantic journey.

Pete and Kim also visited the comedian's grandparents' home in Staten Island while he was shooting a movie in New York.

In her latest interview the reality star showered love on the comedian, saying she is “very happy and content” in her relationship with Davidson. She revealed: "Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kim's mother Kris Jenner described Davidson as "great" and “a really nice guy", while sister Khloe said: "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's fans believe that the two, who are currently single, are planning big amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas adventure.