Khloe Kardashian ripped for praising Tristan Thompson despite paternity scandal

FileFootage

Khloe Kardashian was recently criticised by Kardashians fans for praising her ex Tristan Thompson despite the paternity scandal.



during her interview with Robin Roberts, the reality TV star got candid about her ties with Thompson after he publically apologised for having father Maralee Nichols' child in 2021.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was cheated on several times by the NBA star, however, the Good American co-founder showered praises over her ex.

"I still think he's a great guy and he's a great dad, he's just not the guy for me," the mogul said.

Reacting to The Kardashians star's recent comment, netizens took over Twitter to condemn the socialite still 'making excuses for' Thompson.

One user wrote, "Khloe is still making excuses for kc-clown behavior-comp," reported The Sun. Another tweet read, "Khloe girl ..." with a stressed emoji.

A third fan dropped a clown emoji while quoting Kardashian.