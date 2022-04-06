Piers Morgan lambasts Hollywood's 'nauseating' hypocrisy over Will Smith's Oscars slap

Former Good Morning Britain's presenter Piers Morgan has called out Hollywood over the negative reaction to Will Smith' s Oscar slap.



Will Smith has been facing backlash since he walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.



Outspoken TV presenter has blasted Hollywood's 'nauseating' hypocrisy over Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock . The actor has apologised to the comedian and even resigned from the Academy.



Morgan was furious over the backlash Smith received despite Hollywood having a longstanding reputation for rewarding those who have broken the law - e.g. Roman Polanski.

"You don’t have to condone the violence, which I don’t, to understand why he suddenly lost his head when he thought (wrongly) that Rock was deliberately taunting the woman he loves over her distressing alopecia hair loss condition," Morgan wrote.



Although he showed 'genuine regret', Morgan claims his peer group are 'howling for him to be professionally burned at the stake'.

"And frankly, there is nothing more nauseating than watching Hollywood now work itself into a lather of plastic offence when you consider how its immediate reaction to what happened was to hand Smith the Best Oscar award half an hour later and give him a noisy Polanski-like standing ovation," Piers Morgan continued for New York Post.