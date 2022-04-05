Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian may stun fans after Travis and Kourtney's surprise

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who are ready to take their relationship to the next level and meeting with each other's loved ones, may surprise fans in the same way as Kourtney and Travis did on Monday.

The Kardashians star, 41, and SNL comedian, 28, are still going strong after dating rumors first started swirling back in October 2021, and it turns out they don't plan on slowing down any time soon.



There are speculations that Kim and Pete, who are super serious about their relationship , may tie the knot any time soon following in their loved ones Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's footsteps who reportedly married in Las Vegas on Monday after attending The Grammys.

The update comes in light of Kim's ongoing divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, who made waves online for repeatedly attacking Davidson across various social media platforms.

Fans believe that Kim and Pete are ready to make big announcement about their relationship as they are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created.