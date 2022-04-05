Ric Flair and Mike Tyson reveal truth behind Will Smith's 'staged' slap to Chris Rock at Oscars

Ric Flair, an American retired professional wrestler, believes Will Smith-Chris Rock slap at Oscars was staged.



"I didn’t think it was real," the wrestling icon said of the Hollywood star's slap. That’s the term in Flair’s world of pro wrestling, when the violence is scripted.

American former professional boxer Mike Tyson chimed in: “If Ric says it’s a fake, then it’s a fake.”

“I can speak for myself, and I’m pretty sure I’m speaking for Mike: If I didn’t like a remark, for any reason whatsoever, that somebody said about my wife, I would be punching them — not slapping them,” Flair said.



Flair and Mike Tyson spoke to The Post to promote Tyson 2.0, the cannabis business they’re partnering in, and covered a wide range of other topics.



Mike Tyson and Ric Flair, who are longtime friends and partners in the cannabis business also discussed daughter Charlotte Flair’s success in WWE, Hulk Hogan’s proclamation that Flair was the greatest wrestler of all-time and the Oscars’ moment that will live in infamy.



Mike Tyson was known as "Iron Mike" and "Kid Dynamite" in his early career, and later known as "The Baddest Man on the Planet", Tyson is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.



Richard Morgan Fliehr, known professionally as Ric Flair, is an American retired professional wrestler. Regarded by multiple peers and journalists as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, Flair had a career that spanned almost 40 years.

