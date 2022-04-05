Prince Andrew attempt to hijack Sarah Ferugson Instagram dubbed 'bizarre' move

Prince Andrew's thoughts on the Falkland wars via Sarah Ferguson's social media are reading concerns.

The Duke of York, who used ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's Instagram page to tell public that he is 'a changed man', is labelled 'desperate' by a royal watcher.

Robert Jobson The Mirror: "I am not one of those who slam Prince Andrew because it is the latest - and perhaps easiest - media target.

"When I broke the exclusive story that he would accompany the Queen to the thanksgiving service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey, I was more sympathetic than most because I knew the truth.

"Where some supposedly informed reporters were happy to be spoon-feed by Palace spin doctors, I knew it was something the Queen had wanted and asked him to do. She hadn’t, despite the common palace briefed narrative, been bullied into it by her son. Far from it.

"But the Duke of York’s bizarre decision to try to bolster his own image by waffling on about his Falklands war experiences on his ex-wife’s Instagram account and also use the HRH title that has been stripped from him to sign off was an odd move.

"I remember well his bravery in that conflict 40 years ago. He showed death defying courage in a war the claimed the lives of many brave young men.

"I remember his triumphant return too, the picture of the single rose in his mouth. Yes, for him they were better times for the then dashing young prince and serviceman.

"But quite what he was trying to achieve by reminding everyone of them I don’t know. It was weird. It made the duke look more than a little desperate for public recognition.

"I know Andrew is all over the place emotionally at the moment. He is being ably and lovingly supported by Sarah, his ex wife who shares his royal home, Royal Lodge, and his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie."

Robert then admitted that Andrew might never get his former image and respect back in the public eyes.

He says: "He needs, in truth, to lay low for now. Any rehabilitation, whilst unlikely, will take time. Personally I doubt it is possible.

"He, despite the multi-million dollar pay off to his sex case accuser Virginia Guiffre, still believes he is innocent but circumstances meant he could not clear his name.

"His ramblings about the Falklands - where we accept he fought with courage - shows how out of touch he is. He seems clueless about what people really think of him these days - a far cry from those days as the handsome and feted naval officer and pilot.

"It is unclear if this was a shameless comeback pitch or a last hurrah - by reminding people that he was once a war hero.

"But a return to public life for the 62-year-old Xang and It won’t happen.

"Even if the Queen has forgiven her favourite son, and believes in him, powerful figures in the palace corridors haven’t. Not have the public.

"Senior courtiers have made it clear to him and the Queen that there is no way back for him. Many have been briefing against him, as they see it as their duty to protect the monarchy.

"Future Kings Prince Charles and Prince William back that view too.

"I was not surprised when the desperate post was deleted."

Not only did Andrew post through Fergie's social media, but he also signed off his 700-word caption with his HRH title- an honour that was stripped by the Queen amid civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.

While his HRH title was instantly removed, the whole post was deleted after a few hours