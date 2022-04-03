Kanye West is 'not going away' to seek help, keeping tabs on fake headlines

Kanye West is staying right by his kids' side, despite rumours about him going away.

Jason Lee, who also hosted Kanye West's Hollywood Unlocked interview, says all reports around the rapper distancing from Kim and kids are utterly untrue.

"Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by 'sources close to the Kardashians,' which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim," Jason claimed.

"He's been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we've seen as recent," he adds.

Jason declared: "If you don't hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it's simply false."

Lee's statement comes after an insider from the Kardashian family shared that Kanye has promised Kim to become a better man and get help for the sake of his children.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”