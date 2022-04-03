Prince William, Kate Middleton want ‘not part’ in Prince Charles’ truly ‘stuffy image’

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been working hard to ‘run away’ from Prince Charles’ “stuffy image.”



This claim has been made by Kinsey Schofield, a PR and branding expert.

In her revelations to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “I believe that this is a strategy developed by the Cambridges’ digital team, post-Harry and Meghan fallout, to brand the couple as youthful, approachable, and cool.”



“All qualities that are true to William and Kate but often hidden behind ceremony and tradition, “she added.

“I would also not be surprised if this isn't a tone that William and Kate have rallied for in previous years but were denied due to the old regime.”

“Desperate times call for desperate measures and the royal family brand has taken some punches over the last few years.”

“While you could never imagine the Queen or Prince Charles engaging in such a manner, to ensure the Cambridges’ success and longevity, there had/has to be change.”