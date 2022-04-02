Chris Rock ready for Oprah Winfrey interview after Oscars altercation: Report

Chris Rock is reportedly set to drop a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to The Sun, the comedian is caught in between an Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres battle, both fighting for a spot to secure an interview with him.

A source told The Sun: “Chris has handled the situation with Will with such grace and poise – and it is paying dividends.

“Hollywood just can’t get enough of him and while people are turning away from Will in droves, they’re queuing up to see Chris.

“His comedy tour is now sold out for months in advance and he has added more dates on thanks to the increase in demand.

“Chris has chosen to hold his tongue for now and it’s not surprising, as there are big money negotiations going on behind the scenes for his first chat.

“Oprah and Ellen have both shown interest in securing the first sit down interview with Chris about the slap and the aftermath.”

If the deal cracks, Rock would not be the first one to join Oprah for an explosive sit-in. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spilled royal secrets in a 2021 bombshell interview with the host, causing a havoc.

Actor Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face for poking fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith medical condition, Alopecia.

"Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" he said.

On Monday evening, Smith, however, apologised for his actions.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued, which was the first time the Oscar winner directly apologized to the man he hit. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."