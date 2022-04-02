Meghan Markle’s favourite song and singer disclosed

British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba were among the guests who attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018.
The Fast & Furious actor was also in charge of the tunes as he was DJing at the royal wedding.
Recently, in a TV show, Idris disclosed Meghan Markle’s favourite song and the singer.
He disclosed that Meghan Markle had requested him to play Dr Dre song ‘Still DRE’ when he was DJing.
When the actor was asked about his experience of DJing at the royal wedding, he said “Still DRE by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice."
It is to be mentioned here that before Idris started properly acting and finding worldwide fame, he was DJing.
Besides Idris, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and others attended the royal wedding.
