Kim Kardashian to ditch Kanye West's initial as she relaunches KKW brand

File Footage





Kim Kardashian is ready to relaunch her KKW Fragrance brand amid her messy divorce with Kanye West, with reports suggesting the rename and rebrand are precursors to Kim dropping the ‘West’ in her name.

According to Allure, the reality star and beauty mogul ‘can’t wait’ for the next chapter of her ‘fragrance journey’, and on Friday took to social media to announce that she will be shutting down and eventually relaunching KKW Fragrances with a brand-new name.

In her post, Kardashian stated: “Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me.”

She went on to add: “I put my heart and soul into every bottle and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.”

“I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey – I promise I won’t be gone for too long,” Kardashian continued.

She then thanked her fans for their “loyalty and love these last few years”.

The name-change comes as Kardashian remains embroiled in a bitter divorce saga with Kanye West, who has routinely taken to social media to lambast Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson.