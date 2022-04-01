Prince Andrew ‘unlikely’ to attend royal events after Philip’s memorial debacle

File Footage

Prince Andrew, who featured prominently at his late father Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29 and faced severe backlash for it, is ‘unlikely’ to make more such appearances, a royal expert was quoted by Express UK.



Talking to GB News, royal expert Dickie Arbiter claimed that the Duke of York was ‘unlike to be seen at a public royal event’ after his major role at the memorial just weeks after reaching an out-of-court settlement in a sexual assault case.

According to Arbiter: “I doubt we will see him again.”

It has been reported that Prince Andrew was allowed to ride alongside the Queen and escort her to her seat because the 95-year-old monarch “couldn’t say no to her favourite son”.

Despite his criticism of Andrew, Arbiter defended the Queen’s decision, saying: “None of the family acknowledged him, I think quite frankly we’ve got to move on. The guy was there because it was his dad's thanksgiving service. The fact that he accompanied his mother kind of makes sense because the Queen is frail…”