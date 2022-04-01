Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson named in £40 m international fraud case

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have been named in £40 million international fraud case nearly two months after the duke settled his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre lawsuit.
The Express UK, quoting the Telegraph, reported that Prince Andrew and Sarah were allegedly given over £1 million as gift from the £40 million international fraud by the fraudster.
They received ‘suspicious’ payments from alleged fraudster Selman Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker.
Evyap Isbilen, a Turkish millionaires, has claimed she was tricked into giving the royals money ‘by way of payment for assistance’ with her passport to flee her country.
Prince Andrew and Sarah received 750,000 and 250,000 pounds respectively, however, Isbilen told the high court the prince has since repaid the cash after she alleged it was a scam.
The former couple were named as having received the ‘substantial sums’ but there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on their part, the report further claims.
Evyap Isbilen said she had been hoodwinked by the middleman.
