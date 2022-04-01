Will Smith facing backlash for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: Moment draws a range of complaints

Will Smith left fans divided with his shocking slap to Chris Rock during the Oscars as people have reportedly complained about the incident to the Federal Communications Commission, the US regulator for television.

As per reports, the moment, which was seen by around 15 million people in the US, drew a range of complaints, but many focussed on the fact that children could have witnessed the incident.

According to TMZ, who obtained the list of complaints, one said: “The level of violence from one black man inflicted onto another over something he didn’t like hearing is intolerable!! Are you tolerating this??? Thought black lives mattered?? Obviously not!! Is that your message???? Smith should be fined & suspended!!!!”

Another complaint called for the actor to be arrested and banned from the Oscars. “Will Smith physically and verbally assaulted Chris Rock in front of the world on national TV at the Oscars tonight,” it read.

“It was so bad the words Will was yelling at Chris were blocked out from the public’s hearing. Will should be banned from further Oscars and should be arrested for assault which we all saw. There should be no allowance for privilege for such violence which would be apparent to all.”



One viewer from Texas called the incident “devastating” while another from California said they were “disturbed”.

Only 66 official complaints have been registered so far, with numerous celebrities have slammed Smith’s reaction to the joke. Jim Carrey called on the Bad Boys star to be arrested.



Will Smith, who has apologised to Rock for the incident, commented on it at a recent stand-up show in Boston. "I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that,” said Rock. “And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes."