Lilly Singh recalls devouring a cookie on the Oscars’ red carpet: Watch

Lilly Singh, the Indian-Canadian star, has recently shared a throwback epic ‘cookie’ moment on her social media that happened at the 2020 Academy Awards .



The author of How to Be a Bawse took to Instagram and posted a reel of her, devouring a cookie on a red carpet in the 2020 event.

She wrote in the post, “That time I ate a cookie on the #Oscars red carpet because I was so hungry. I regret nothing.”

The YouTube star turned heads with this gimmick in the past and even this time too.



Bollywood diva Malaika Arora left a fire emoji in the comment section whereas Lauren Riihimaki, another Canadian YouTuber remarked, “iconic cookie moment.”

Fans also adored this moment and posted heart-shaped emojis on her IG handle.

A few days ago, Singh also met Priyanka Chopra during a pre-Oscars event while the latter put up this moment and captioned it, “A Punjabi connection”.