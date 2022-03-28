Piers Morgan reveals reason why he criticizes Meghan Markle

Former Good Morning Britain presenter and senior journalist Piers Morgan has disclosed the reason why he criticizes Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry.



Responding to Meghan’s fan on Twitter, Piers Morgan said, “I don’t hate Meghan Markle.”

He further said, “I just hate the damage she and her drippy doormat husband are doing to the Royal Family & Monarchy with their constant unsubstantiated smears and attacks - whilst hypocritically exploiting their royal titles for huge financial gain.”

Earlier, the senior journalist tweeted, “It’s amusing how my legitimate criticism of someone like the ghastly Ms Markle is automatically categorised by the woke brigade as a) racist b) damaging to her mental health or ) because I must fancy her. In fact, it’s just because she’s ghastly.”