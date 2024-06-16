Simone Ashley teases return with Jonathan Bailey for 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Simone Ashley played Kate Sharma in Netflix series Bridgerton

Simone Ashley, known for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, hinted at reprising her role alongside co-star Jonathan Bailey.



According to People, the British actress discussed her potential return to the Netflix series during a press meeting at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Saturday, June 15.

"I really hope so," she responded when asked about coming back for the fourth season.

Ashley expressed her and 36-year-old Bailey's love for their characters, Kate and Anthony Bridgerton, saying, "Both Johnny and I adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show."

The Little Mermaid actress assured fans that despite their busy schedules, they would make every effort to return to the series.

"I think we’ll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully," she added.

Additionally, Ashley and Bailey's characters were the central couple in the second season of Bridgerton.

They also appeared in the latest season, where their storyline involved traveling from the Bridgerton's London residence to Kate's hometown in India to welcome their first baby.