Inside Matty Healy's 'quick' romance, engagement to Gabbriette Bechtel

Matty Healy 'quickly fell in love' with Gabbriette Bechtel when they started dating

Matty Healy and his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, are in seventh heaven amid engagement celebrations.

On Saturday, June 15, People Magazine reported that an insider provided insights into the couple’s burgeoning love following their engagement.

"They’ve only dated since last fall, but Matty quickly fell in love with her," the source told the outlet, adding, "They’ve had a serious and intense relationship from day one."

On Tuesday, June 11, the 1975 frontman and Bechtel, 26, announced their engagement to the public after the model shared her photos featuring her black diamond engagement ring.

"They’re excited to be engaged. They’re such a cool couple," the insider continued, "They like to do things their way."

It is pertinent to note that Healy popped the question before Bechtel just nine months after they first sparked dating rumours.

In September 2023, the two were spotted engaging in PDA in New York City.

Additionally, months before Healy and Bechtel got romantically involved, several outlets confirmed that the About You vocalist called it quits with Taylor Swift.

In June 2023, his brief fling with the Cruel Summer hitmaker came to an end, following which Swift, 34, started dating the NFL player Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, Bechtel was last linked to fellow model Levi Dylan, son and grandson of Jakob Dylan and Bob Dylan, respectively.