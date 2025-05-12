Why Meghan Markle's family was offended by Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle has not been on good terms with her immediate family, including her father, for many years.

Sadly, the 80-year-old Thomas Markle has never met his grandchildren-six-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet- nor has he met his son-in-law, Prince Harry, in person.

Just like Meghan, Harry has no contact with his own family either.

The Duke of Sussex was previously held accountable for widening the rift between Meghan and her family following an interview in 2017.

Before tying the knot with the Archetypes podcast founder, Meghan, Harry spoke to BBC Radio 4 as he was asked if there were any family traditions he needed to explain to his future wife.

'Plenty,' he said, 'We have got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex as well. She's done an absolutely amazing job.' He added: 'She's getting in there and it's the family, I suppose, she's never never had.'

Harry's remarks offended Harry Meghan's family. Writing in their book, Finding Freedom, author Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand noted:

Harry's comment only heightened the already tenuous family dynamic and foreshadowed what was to come.'

After Harry's statement, Meghan's half-sister Samantha took to X/Twitter, writing:

'We were always there with her and for her. No one was estranged, she was just too busy.'

Samantha later confirmed in the 2019 Channel 5 documentary Meghan And the Markles: A Family At War that Harry's comment had hurt the family.