Kelly Clarkson radiates confidence post-weight loss

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her candid remark

Kelly Clarkson set the internet ablaze with a bold statement during her Atlantic City performance, asking “everyone who passes by” to compliment her body after recent weight loss.

The 43-year-old singer, who is also a Grammy winner, made the remark during her concert at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday, May 10.

During the show, the Stronger hitmaker appreciated a fan who enthusiastically called her appearance “se*y”.

In a light-hearted moment with the audience, Clarkson joked about how difficult it is to compliment others on the set of her NBC show, saying, “Every time I go to an HR meeting, I’m like, ‘How have I not been fired?’ I grew up on the road at 19 years old, you know what I’m saying? I’m like, ‘Oh, that is inappropriate. I would never.’”

She continued, “But they also say you’re not allowed to say someone looks attractive, and I say f**k that. Because some of these bi**hes are out here working, and we’re trying, and I want every mother****er that passes me to go, ‘Damn. Well done.’”

Expressing gratitude to the fan, the American idol alum added, “will not be calling HR. It’s not a joke. I know HR is not a joke, but it is really funny some of the things they talk about, and were like, ‘Oh no. We would never.’”

Meanwhile, the Broken & Beautiful singer left the crowd in awe her powerful vocals, performing a mix of classics like Since U Been Gone and the latest track Where Have You Been.

It is pertinent to mention that Clarkson is reportedly planning to step away from her talk show once her contract expires next year.

For the unversed, the American singer last performed in November 2024.