Chris Pratt honours wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Mother’s Day

Chris Pratt paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her first Mother’s Day with baby son Ford.
The children’s book author, who shares Ford (6 months), and daughters Lyla Maria (4) and Eloise Christina (2) with Pratt, was showered with love on the special day.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a carousel post on Instagram featuring Schwarzenegger’s soft happy moments with her three children.
He captioned the post, "How do moms do it? Seriously. It’s like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once."
"Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did I. We love you. Happy Mother’s Day, Chief!," Pratt continued.
The post also included image of the couple posing in front of a mirror, with Katherine sporting a baby bump most probably from Ford's pregnancy.
Previously, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pratt about new born son, Ford, said, "He’s a really, really chill baby. He’s not colicky or anything; he’s not super loud. He’s got this look on his face at all times that I just call resting bewilderment face."
Pratt and Schwarzenegger started dating in 2018 and got married in 2019. Before her he was married to Anna Faris with whom she shares 12-year-old son Jack.
