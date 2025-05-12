'Baby Reindeer' star Richard Gadd confesses dark side of fame game

Richard Gadd, actor and writer behind the hit series Baby Reindeer, has recently shared that he once felt “intolerable pressure” during a very tough time in his life.
Richard's Netflix Psychological thriller has become a worldwide hit, as it’s based on his real story of being stalked and abused, and it’s won a bunch of big awards.
But the show has also caused a stir, people online think they found the real woman behind the stalker character. Her name is Fiona Harvey, and now she’s suing Netflix for damaging her name.
The 35-year-old star said that he needs a break to slow down and process everything that’s happened since the show came out.
He shared with The Guardian newspaper: "There have been a lot of challenging moments. The show has reached such an extreme pitch – there have been times when I’ve felt like the pressure was intolerable. It’s been a hurricane.
"I don’t think I’m at the point of reflection yet. I need some real time off to figure out how to get my feet back on ground, because I feel very squeezed."
However, Richard Gadd never imagined Baby Reindeer would take off the way it has.
Alison recently shared a glimpse into her daily routine after shedding an incredible 11 stone
Niall Horan to serve as coach along with Snoop Dogg
Beyoncé experiences 'awkward' moment during her recent LA performance
Michael Bublé reflects on his journey on ‘The Voice’
Tom Cruise shares one movie genre from his bucket list he is left to star in
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Mother's Day with blended family