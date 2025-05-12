Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot makes shocking claims about rapper

Denise Bidot accuses Lil Wayne of physical abuse

American rapper Lil Wayne turns out to be different than the world expects him to be.

Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot has recently exposed the singer in a shocking video she posted on social media.

The plus size model has accused the Lollipop hitmaker of breaking up on text and kicking her and her daughter Joselyn Adams on Mother’s Day.

Taking it to Instagram, Denise shared a story which read, “Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical.

She continued, “Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”

After announcing her breakup with Wayne, the 38-year-old explained what exactly happened between the two in a video.

"Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother's Day, and I am just recovering from surgery.”

The model revealed that she is five weeks out from a full mommy makeover and is not yet able to lift boxes right now.

"But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today and broke up with me on Mother's Day through text.”

Bidot opened that she has not only faced mental abuse by the 42-year-old, but he has allegedly physically abused her too.

She claimed, "And it's not just the emotional abuse. Like, this man has actually laid a f****** hand on me.”

Denise and Lil Wayne reportedly confirmed their relationship in 2020.