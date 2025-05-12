Buckingham Palace shares update as King Charles makes powerful statement

King Charles III's office issued update as the monarch and his sister Princess Anne teamed up for a joint engagement on Monday.

The 76-year-old made a powerful speech after attending a special parade at Windsor Castle.

The stunning photos of the King and the Princess of Royal were released by the royal family on its official Instagram account, accompanying a heartwarming statement.

The King and his sister were in high spirits as they inspected the Parade, before the Standards were presented. Later, the monarch addressed troops, highlighting the values of duty, honour, and tradition.

The Palace wrote alongside the photos: “The Household Cavalry is renowned worldwide for the splendours of all those unique ceremonies at the heart of the nation, and today, seeing you all on parade here, I can see you continue to represent the very best of that ceremonial brilliance.”

The King, in his role as Colonel in Chief, The Household Cavalry, and Anne, who is Colonel of The Blues and Royals, attended a presentation of new standards to The Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.

The monarch concluded the ceremony with his speech, saying: "At such a time of global uncertainty, it is of crucial importance to preserve the attributes of excellence and achievement for which you are famous, and which are symbolised by these Standards."

Prince William and Harry's father continued: "They are the embodied soul of the Regiment. Carry them with pride, that you may do your duty and serve your Country well."

He went on: "These Union Standards remain a physical reminder of that very personal bond between the Sovereign and the Regiments of The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals. They have lasted the test of time... and remain a golden thread that connects the present to an illustrious past."