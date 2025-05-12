Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares 'last memory' with late singer

Liam Payen attended Niall Horan's show in Argentina few days before his death

Liam Payne’s sudden death has left partner Kate Cassidy in great shock.

It has been over seven months to the singer’s death, and Kate is still finding it hard to accept the reality.

The 31-year-old was dating the Internet personality for two years before his tragic death. The two even had plans to marry each other soon.

But, the former One Direction band member passed away suddenly on October 16, 2024 in Argentina.

The 26-year-old has yet again paid another emotional tribute to her late boyfriend on social media. This time she shared an extremely touching story of her last memory with Payne.

Kate wrote, “These are some of the last photos Liam took of me. We were in Greece, on our last holiday together. I asked Liam to take a few photos of me because I really loved my dress.”

“As usual, with no hesitation, Liam did everything he could to get me the perfect photo. We walked around the entire resort trying to find the perfect background.”

“When I looked back at the photos, all I saw were flaws. I hated how I looked.”

But Liam found beauty in her anyways. The 26-year-old recalled, “He just looked at me and said, “I wish you saw how beautiful you are through my eyes.”

Cassidy regrets not listening to him at the time. Therefore, she posted the images unfiltered and unedited, just the way Payne loved them.

Liam and Kate attended former bandmate Niall Horan's concert in Argentina prior to former's death.