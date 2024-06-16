Miley Cyrus weighs in on her relationship with Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus reflects on her relationship with Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus has recently weighed in on her relationship with Dolly Parton.

During the latest episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the Flowers hit-maker revealed, “Dolly isn't afraid to have tough conversations. A tough conversation I had with her: I told her 'I'm wondering if I'm going to do the Grammys or not.’”

Miley recalled, “And Dolly said: 'Of course you are going to do the Grammys, and you're not just going to show up, but you're going to show off. And you're going to be everything that you are sitting right here in front of me.”

The songstress explained how Dolly influenced her in some aspects of her life and she looked up to her as her mentor.

“I love being an adult. I have a rule that I don't look up or don't look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are,” explained Miley.

In the same interview, the songstress discussed about her friendship experience in the music industry.

“I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities,” said the 31-year-old.

While talking about finding herself in a room with pop stars like Beyonce and others, Miley added, “I'm like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I'm standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyonce was so kind to me.”