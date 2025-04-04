Jennifer Lopez 'revenge' dress moment at the George Clooney's Broadway debut

Jennifer Lopez dressed to the nines at opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck

Jennifer Lopez knows how to rise above the situation and make her ex regret for what he has lost.

The On The Floor hitmaker stunned everyone with her presence at the CinemaCon 2025 held in Los Angeles.

With Emme, her 17-year-old child, as her date, the Marry Me actress was at the venue to support George Clooney on his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Lopez shares her teenage kid, who uses 'they/them' pronouns, with her third husband Marc Anthony.

The Unstoppable star wore - what is being called as the 'revenge' dress – a plunging black gown with a floor-length cape.

As the 55-year-old walked the red carpet Thursday night, April 3, her statement necklace and tiny clutch caught everyone's attention.

Ben Affleck's ex took off her detachable cloak as part of her daring walk at the red carpet before posing for the photographers ready to click her pictures.

For the unversed, the play Good Night, and Good Luck is based on 2005 film – that has the same name – which was written as well as directed by the Up in the Air actor.