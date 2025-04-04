Britney Spears gets real about life challenges after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears, mother of two who earlier parted ways with her husband Sam Asghari in 2023, felt that she didn’t get enough credit for being a dedicated mom.

Despite years of personal struggles and public challenges, the music icon always put her children first.

Britney, has two sons Sean and Jayden whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, posted a video on social media of her youngest playing the piano last month.

When she shared the video again, the singer couldn't help but gush about the fact that she was the one who brought them into the world.

Taking to her Instagram account, she captioned: "Reposting because it’s a far better edit and excuse me crying and breathing hard !!! I was excited !!!

"Mamas don’t get enough credit at all these days !!! I mean just saying !!! I made a person !!! A live breathing person and I made two of them !!! And my boys are so incredibly sweet and charming !!! I’m so blessed."

In her first post, Britney couldn’t help but praise her son, calling him a “genius” and joking that his impressive talent had her “honestly scared.”

She wrote: "He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, just over a year after their wedding, leaving people in complete shock.