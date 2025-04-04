Tom Hardy’s new crime drama breaks streaming records in just one episode

Tom Hardy’s latest crime drama took the streaming world by storm, breaking records after just one episode.

The show kicked off last Sunday on Paramount+ and has already set a new record as the streaming service’s biggest debut yet.

An incredible 2.2 million viewers tuned in to see the Hollywood star in action, joined by a top-tier cast.

With a powerhouse team both on and off-screen, crime drama fans won’t want to miss MobLand, now a certified hit.

With Guy Ritchie as executive producer and director, and Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett writing the scripts, this 10-part series is seemingly be one of 2025’s biggest shows.

It has already beaten Paramount+ favorites like the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and Taylor Sheridan’s new drama Landman.

However, MobLand stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the Harrigans, a powerful crime family in London. When a rival gang threatens their turf, they call in Harry Da Souza (played by Tom Hardy) to protect them.

