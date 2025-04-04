Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gives birth, names baby boy after dad

Hailie welcomes her little bundle of joy with her husband Evan McClintock

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, is officially a mom!

Six months after revealing her first pregnancy, the 29-year-old influencer and her husband, Evan McClintock, have welcomed their little bundle of joy.

Scott shared the exciting news on Instagram on Friday, April 4, revealing that Elliot’s middle name is a nod to her famous father, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

Eminem, 51, was the first to share the news of his daughter’s pregnancy in the emotional music video of his 2024 song, Temporary, from The Death of Slim Shady album.

In the video, Hailie surprises her dad with a Detroit Lions jersey emblazoned with “Grandpa” on the back. As if that wasn’t enough, she then hands him a sonogram, capturing his shocked reaction.

Scott, who co-hosts the Just a Little Shady podcast, previously opened up about her excitement before giving birth, joking that her son would be her “dream podcast guest.”

“It’s so weird to think about… I can't even wrap my head around it,” she said.

Though she kept much of her pregnancy private, Scott and McClintock — who tied the knot in May 2024 — shared glimpses of their journey, including a gender reveal where they popped a balloon filled with blue confetti.

“When we found out, Evan was like, ‘They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy,’” she recalled.