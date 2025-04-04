Russell Brand speaks out on why marriage to Katy Perry didn't last

Russell Brand, American comedian and actor who had a great history of romance with Katy Perry, recently shared his thoughts on why his marriage to music icon ended.

The 49-year-old comedian tied the knot with the Roar singer back in October 2010 during a beautiful Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan, India. However, just a year later in December 2011, Russell filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their divorce was officially finalized in July 2012.

While speaking on 'Stay Free with Russell Brand’ podcast, Russell shared: "When I was married to Katy Perry, she's not entirely normal because she's an extraordinary massive star but she's not weird or off-key and wasn't involved in anything nefarious.”

"The reasons our marriage didn't work are the normal, human reasons marriages don't work and I have nothing but respect for her, even though I obviously disagree with her political views but I probably would disagree with some of my beloved wife Laura Brand's political views so you know, you always disagree with people don't you."

However, after discussing his marriage, Russell also shared his thoughts on Hollywood as he said that he believes the culture there is designed to captivate and control people.

The comedian continued: "I think in general Hollywood and the culture is used to spellbind you and distract you. I've been very very clear about that and I do also now believe that there is a planned and organised dark intelligence using the culture for distraction and control."