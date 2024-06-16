‘Disappointed’ Billy Ray Cyrus wants Firerose ‘out of his life’

Billy Ray Cyrus fees disappointed with his estranged wife, Firerose, as he moved to divorce her just after seven months of marriage.

The county singer, 62, believes that Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, “isn’t the person he thought he married,” according to a source quoted by People Magazine.

“He believes that she married for other reasons but love,” the insider said. “He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially.”

The source also noted that the two had “drama and trust issues about money” before as well.

“He wants her out of his life,” the source added. “They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy.”

The update comes after the Achy Breaky Heart singer filed for divorce from his estranged wife in Nashville on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.

He then also filed an emergency motion in a Tennessee court seeking a temporary restraining order that would keep Firerose, 37, from any “unauthorised” use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts.

He alleged that Firerose had access to his business and personal credit cards and accounts and he fears that she will make “fraudulent, unauthorised charges.”