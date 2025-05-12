‘SNL’ roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle days after explosive interview

Viewers seemingly had a good laugh at the expense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple’s demands for the UK became a hilarious punchline.

During Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment, which is hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, poked fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just two weeks after Prince Harry lost his security bid in the UK.

While sharing updates from current affairs, Jost spoke about the new deal which is being made between the US and the UK.

“President [Donald] Trump also announced a new trade deal with the U.K. that will reopen British markets for American companies,” Jost told the audience. “All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two,” he said as a photo of Harry and Meghan flashed on the screen.

Jost held back laughter to stay in character, while the crowd laughed.

The joke came amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan have been trying to make amends with the royal family so that they can return to the UK. Harry – who had lost his security appeal in the UK as the courts made a final decision on the matter – gave an explosive interview to BBC expressing that he was gutted by the decision.

He asserted that he does not see a future where he could bring his wife and kids to the UK with his downgraded security.

Even though he dubbed the verdict as ‘institutional stitch-up’ and admitted that some royals may never forgive him, Harry mentioned that he was open to a reconciliation.