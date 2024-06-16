Billie Eilish adds another feather to cap with new milestone

Billie Eilish has achieved a remarkable milestone on Spotify, becoming only the third artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners.
With just 82 songs in her catalogue, the 22-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner has joined the elite company of The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, who have significantly larger discographies.
This feat makes the Lovely crooner the youngest artist to achieve this milestone.
“Spotify has been a part of Billie’s story from the start. Ever since ‘Ocean Eyes,’ she has continuously grown her fan base around the world,” Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s global head of music, told the outlet.
“What she and [brother-collaborator] Finneas have achieved since 2016 is quite remarkable … and all this by the age of 22.”
Eilish's impressive Spotify statistics continue with eight of her songs surpassing a billion streams each, joining the platform's prestigious Billions Club. These hit songs include:
The Bad Guy singer's latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, released last month, made an impressive debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Additionally, all 10 tracks from the album simultaneously entered the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, a remarkable feat.
Earlier this year, Eilish achieved another historic milestone by becoming the youngest artist to win two Academy Awards, taking home the Best Original Song Oscar for What Was I Made For? from the movie Barbie.
'Bridgerton' fans have to wait for almost 2 years for the next season
Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel announced their engagement on Tuesday, June 11
Austin Butler praises Johnny Depp in original Pirates of the Caribbean
Billy Ray Cyrus believes Firerose married him for ‘other reasons but love’
Ariana DeBose started her career in theatre, later started acting and hosting
Gordon Ramsay shares that he is 'lucky to be alive' as he recovers from gruesome injuries