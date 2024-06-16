Billie Eilish adds another feather to cap with new milestone

Billie Eilish has achieved a remarkable milestone on Spotify, becoming only the third artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners.

With just 82 songs in her catalogue, the 22-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner has joined the elite company of The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, who have significantly larger discographies.

This feat makes the Lovely crooner the youngest artist to achieve this milestone.

“Spotify has been a part of Billie’s story from the start. Ever since ‘Ocean Eyes,’ she has continuously grown her fan base around the world,” Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s global head of music, told the outlet.

“What she and [brother-collaborator] Finneas have achieved since 2016 is quite remarkable … and all this by the age of 22.”

Eilish's impressive Spotify statistics continue with eight of her songs surpassing a billion streams each, joining the platform's prestigious Billions Club. These hit songs include:

Lovely (with Khalid) - 2.8 billion streams

Bad Guy - 2.5 billion streams

When the Party's Over - 1.8 billion streams

Everything I Wanted - 1.6 billion streams

Ocean Eyes - 1.4 billion streams

Happier Than Ever - 1.3 billion streams

Idontwannabeyouanymore - 1.09 billion streams

Bury a Friend - 1.01 billion streams

The Bad Guy singer's latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, released last month, made an impressive debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Additionally, all 10 tracks from the album simultaneously entered the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, a remarkable feat.

Earlier this year, Eilish achieved another historic milestone by becoming the youngest artist to win two Academy Awards, taking home the Best Original Song Oscar for What Was I Made For? from the movie Barbie.