Lupita Nyong'o expresses her wish to work in a rom-com genre

Lupita Nyong'o's reveals her movie genre preference

Lupita Nyong'o has recently expressed her wish to work in a rom-com.



“Please tell everybody I'm looking for the rom-com,” she told PEOPLE.

Lupita said, “I am here. I'm taking calls. Listen, if I need to audition, I'll do it. I'm dying to do a comedy. Dying to do a comedy.”

On June 14, the actress attended the event hosted by Paramount Pictures and Hollywood Confidential to celebrate Oscar-winning actress for her years of work in the movie and TV industries at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Emmy winner explained how she showed off her lighthearted side to the Hollywood casting directors by posting senseless videos of herself.

“I'm trying to tell these executives that I'm funny and that I can be lighthearted and light-footed,” remarked Lupita.

However, she noted, “I do have more dramatic roles in the can than light ones, so someone's just got to take a chance with me.”

“So, consider this my open application,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lupita will next be seen in the Quiet Place prequel A Quiet Place: Day One.

For the unversed, Lupita received Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 2014 for her work in 12 Years a Slave.