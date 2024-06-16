Austin Butler breaks his silence on Pirates of the Caribbean casting speculations

Austin Butler speaks up about Pirates of the Caribbean reboot casting rumours

Austin Butler has recently broken his silence on casting speculations in an upcoming movie, Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Austin responded, “I haven’t heard about that. I loved Pirates of the Caribbean.”

The actor, who is currently promoting his new movie The Bikeriders, told ET, “That just reminded me of when I was a kid.”

“In elementary school, we had to make these posters that had like your favorite music, your favourite actors,” he continued.

The Elvis actor remarked, “At that time – I don’t know what grade, it must have been fourth grade, third grade or something – but it was — Pirates of the Caribbean was on there.”

Austin mentioned, “It’s a hard one to touch because they did it so well. I loved what Johnny [Depp] did with that.”

Last month, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke to Entertainment Weekly that the “two new movies” are in development, including his own reboot and Margot Robbie’s female-led spinoff.

“We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too,” he continued.

Jerry disclosed that he would be ready to include Johnny in the reboot.

“It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Austin will next be seen in The Bikeriders, which will release in theatres on June 21.