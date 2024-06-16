Ariana DeBose sets sight on Broadway comeback amid hosting gig

Ariana DeBose, the Oscar-winning actress, is set to host the Tony Awards for the third time on Sunday, but she's eager to take a break from hosting duties to pursue other creative endeavours.

In a recent interview with People magazine, DeBose revealed her desire to return to her Broadway roots, hinting at a potential new project in the works.

“I am really craving being back on stage, in a larger way than simply hosting the Tonys,” she said.

“And for that reason, this will probably be one of the last times I host for a while, so someone else can hold the ropes.”

DeBose started her career in theatre with shows like Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, the latter of which earned her a Tony nomination for her performance as Disco Donna.

Later, she made her way into film, which included her Oscar-winning appearance in 2021's West Side Story.

“Oh, every year I want to throw up,” she said. “I’m not going to lie. I have a trash can waiting in the wings.”

“I never in a million years thought I’d host the Tony Awards. That was not in any sort of plan that I saw for myself. And last year I was so nervous. I paced for a solid 30 minutes by myself,” DeBose added.

“I’ve never done that in the history of my performing career.”

DeBose is also aware of her obligation as the presenter to draw in new patrons to the theatre.

“The Tony Awards is a very important moment for the Broadway community and a night that has real economic impact on how this industry functions,” she explained.

“So it feels like a sacred responsibility to be there to show what they have to offer, and something I don’t take lightly.”