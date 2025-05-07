Hilaria Baldwin finally addresses Spanish accent controversy in a new memoir

Hilaria Baldwin finally addresses Spanish accent controversy in new memoir

Hilaria Baldwin has recently made shocking confession about fluctuating Spanish accent in her new memoir, Manual Not Included.

The author addressed the accent controversy that haunted her the most in her new book.

Hilaria, who discussed the rocky times in her marriage to actor Alec Baldwin, credited her accent to being neurodivergent and shared that her fluctuating Spanish accent is due to ADHD and dyslexia.

“I have a brain that is one part English, one part Spanish, seven dollops of mom brain, and a heavy pour of distraction,” wrote the 41-year-old.

The yoga instructor said, “If only you knew how loud it is in my brain at any given moment.”

“I just existed in a land where sometimes I spoke one language and sometimes I spoke another, sometimes I mixed them and got mixed up, and I never talked about my processing differences,” explained the author.

Hilaria opened up that her brain works differently as she said in her memoir, “I can really succeed in the right environments and tasks.”

The model blamed the accent drama on a “coordinated mob” who are “taking her voice”.

Hilaria eventually talked about her mental health after being accused of faking her accent.

“I was confused. I felt lost. I missed my family. I couldn't eat. I got very thin. I started to question my sanity. I started to question if I was a good person,” remarked the model.

Hilaria recalled, “I returned to what I used to do as a child, and started to call myself stupid. When I woke up, I wanted to be dead. And I got worse and worse and worse.”

Meanwhile, the model praised her husband who helped her go through “the cancellation phase”.

“Alec was so good to me throughout this time,” she added in her book.