Princess Anne receives new honour in delightful announcement

Princess Anne set to celebrate a special milestone after performing key royal duties on VE Day.

The Princess Royal will mark shipping company, Cunard's 185th anniversary in Liverpool on May 27.

Notably, the celebrations of maritime heritage will commence on May 26 after the arrival of Cunard's newest ship, Queen Anne, in Mersey.

According to Yahoo, the hardest working royal will take part in the opening of the "Sea of Glamour" exhibition which showcases "the glamour, grandeur, and cultural heritage of life at sea through Cunard's illustrious 185-year history."

The president of Cunard, Katie McAlister announced Princess Anne's appearance at the key event in Liverpool in a statement.

She said, "This is a landmark moment for Cunard, and we are incredibly honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to Liverpool as we celebrate 185 years of our heritage."

"The opening of the Sea of Glamour exhibition is a fitting tribute to the elegance and legacy that define Cunard, and to the special bond we share with this great city," Katie shared.

It is important to note that Princess Anne recently stepped out to support his brother King Charles and the royal family to show a united front during the festivities of VE Day after Prince Harry's bombshell interview.