Gordon Ramsay details ‘really bad accident’ that got him hospitalised

Gordon Ramsay found himself in a nasty bicycle accident as the celebrity chef shared the update on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it shook me,” Ramsay, 57, told his followers in a video message shared on Saturday.

“Honestly, I’m lucky to be here. Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing,” he continued.

“But, honestly, you’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care [about] the fact that these helmets cost money. But they’re crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, you’ve gotta wear a helmet.”

Ramsay also shared a photo of himself with his road bike before the accident and another photo that showed the aftermath of his helmet hitting the pavement.

During the video, he also shared a glimpse of his gruesome bruise, which he jokingly called looking like a “purple potato.”

The MasterChef judge thanked “all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London” who looked after him and also urged all to wear helmets and “be safe.”

Ramsay, who has six children with wife Cayetana ‘Tana’ Ramsay, sent the important message just shy of Father’s Day.