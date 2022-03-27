Prince William, Kate Middleton left mother ‘worried for future’

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are quite the picture of a perfect marriage, however, before their fairy tale royal wedding in 2011, the couple’s back-and-forth dynamic left Kate’s mother deeply worried, reported Express UK.



Prince Willaim first met his future Queen, Kate, at the University of St Andrews in 2001, but by 2005, they had already split up twice and the Duke of Cambridge had not popped the question.

This naturally left Carole worried for her young daughter’s future, with a royal expert claiming in 2009 that William’s future mother-in-law was getting agitated.

Katie Nicholl quoted a source close to the Middleton family as saying: “Carole is concerned that Kate’s life has come to a bit of a standstill. She says Kate can’t get on and do normal things because of the public interest in her.”

The insider reportedly went on to share: She’s of the opinion privately that William should make an honest woman out of her so that she isn’t left waiting in limbo.”

As for Kate, she waited a long time for her prince charming to finally go down on one knee and propose to her, meanwhile achieving the moniker of ‘Waity Katie’ by the UK press.

William finally proposed to Kate in 2010 during a trip to Kenya with his late mother, Princess Diana’s ring. By 2011, they were both married and now share three children.