Pete Davidson's ex Ariana Grande has no hard feelings for Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande's sweet gesture just proved that she doesn’t have any issues with her longtime pal Kim Kardashian dating her ex Pete Davidson.

The British singer, who is now married to Dalton Gomez and seems to have moved on, was engaged to Pete Davidson for five months in a whirlwind romance, and Ariana also appeared on SNL.

Ariana Grande showed there is no bad blood between herself and Kim Kardashian.



Some speculated that the pint-sized singer would be upset that her friend started dating her former fiance, Pete Davidson. But rumors of beef between the two can stop – Ariana sent her beauty products as gift to Kim this month. And, the reality star shared the new products on her Instagram Story.

Fans see this as evidence that Ariana has no hard feelings for Kim. Ariana Grande's sweet gesture suggests she doesn’t have any issues with Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson’s mom has also apparently approved of kids with Kim Kardashian that suggested he should procreate with Kim.